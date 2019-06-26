Chance the Rapper Coming Through Again for Chicago
Thank you Chance for the return of this Wendy's treat! See what it is and when you can get it here!
Chance the Rapper does such great things for the city of Chicago like his work with Special Olympics, his strides in mental health awareness...and bringing back Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets!
Yes, you read that right.
Check out his tweet that started it all...
Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019
Wendy's responded:
It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.
Well Chance's tweet got 2 million likes and over 410,000 retweets and after 2-years of retirement...the spicy chicken nuggets are returning!!!
The stars have aligned. pic.twitter.com/jXx2Y9gMpn— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019
That's right, starting August 19th Chance's prayers will be answered ha ha
What else are we missing that we can have Chance ask for? :p