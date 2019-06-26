Chance the Rapper coming thru again for Chicago

Chance the Rapper does such great things for the city of Chicago like his work with Special Olympics, his strides in mental health awareness...and bringing back Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets!

Yes, you read that right.

Check out his tweet that started it all...

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Wendy's responded:

It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.

Well Chance's tweet got 2 million likes and over 410,000 retweets and after 2-years of retirement...the spicy chicken nuggets are returning!!!

That's right, starting August 19th Chance's prayers will be answered ha ha

What else are we missing that we can have Chance ask for? :p