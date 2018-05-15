Chance the Rapper is a Doctor!

That's Dr. Chance the Rapper to you! :p

Chance the Rapper got a super great honor from Dillard University in NOLA ! Not only was he asked to give the commencement speech - but he was also given an honorary doctorate!

Check out his insta post about it:

Pretty cool right?

Here he is giving his speech:

Video of Chance the Rapper&#039;s Dillard Commencement Speech