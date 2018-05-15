Chance the Rapper is a Doctor!
Check out the cool honor Chance the Rapper got from Dillard University
May 15, 2018
That's Dr. Chance the Rapper to you! :p
Chance the Rapper got a super great honor from Dillard University in NOLA ! Not only was he asked to give the commencement speech - but he was also given an honorary doctorate!
Check out his insta post about it:
GOOD MORNIN -- Headed to Dillard University right now to give my first ever commencement speech -- Even crazier, I’m receiving my honorary doctorates today ----
Pretty cool right?
Here he is giving his speech: