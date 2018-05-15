Chance the Rapper is a Doctor!

Check out the cool honor Chance the Rapper got from Dillard University

May 15, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
That's Dr. Chance the Rapper to you! :p

Chance the Rapper got a super great honor from Dillard University in NOLA ! Not only was he asked to give the commencement speech - but he was also given an honorary doctorate!

Check out his insta post about it:

GOOD MORNIN -- Headed to Dillard University right now to give my first ever commencement speech -- Even crazier, I’m receiving my honorary doctorates today ----

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Pretty cool right?

Here he is giving his speech:

