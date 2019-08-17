Chance the Rapper Takes Over GMA

Chicago's own Chance the Rapper showed Good Morning America what's up!

He was their featured concert yesterday as part of their summer concert series in Central Park (they should've had him when they were in town Thursday right?!)!

He performed 5 songs from his new album 'Big Day'.

Check it out:

Video of Catching up with Chance the Rapper live on &#039;GMA&#039; | GMA

Video of Chance the Rapper rocks out Central Park to &#039;We Go High&#039; | GMA

Video of Chance the Rapper gives special live performance of &#039;Town on the Hill&#039; | GMA

Video of Chance the Rapper gives a special live performance of &#039;Do You Remember&#039; | GMA

Video of Chance the Rapper rocks out Central Park to &#039;Let&#039;s Go on the Run&#039; | GMA

