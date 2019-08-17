Chance the Rapper Takes Over GMA

Chance was part of the GMA Summer Concer Series! See here!

August 17, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Chance the Rapper performing at BBC 1Xtra Live, at the O2 Arena in London

Matt Crossick/PA Wire. (Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA

Chicago's own Chance the Rapper showed Good Morning America what's up!

He was their featured concert yesterday as part of their summer concert series in Central Park (they should've had him when they were in town Thursday right?!)!

He performed 5 songs from his new album 'Big Day'.

Check it out:

PS- Don't forget you can win tix to see Chance the Rapper all weekend long on B96! See the hours to win here: Win Chance Tix

