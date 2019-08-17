Chance the Rapper Takes Over GMA
Chance was part of the GMA Summer Concer Series! See here!
August 17, 2019
Chicago's own Chance the Rapper showed Good Morning America what's up!
He was their featured concert yesterday as part of their summer concert series in Central Park (they should've had him when they were in town Thursday right?!)!
He performed 5 songs from his new album 'Big Day'.
Check it out:
