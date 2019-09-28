Chance the Rapper's Week of surprising fans!

Leave it to Chance the Rapper to surprise his fans in the best way possible...by giving them an improptu meet and greet!

Chance has a show tonight at United Center and stopped by earlier this week to personally hand out tickets to fans who were coming to pick-up the tickets they bought!

Check it out:

And it didn't stop there!

Chance also swung by NIU volleyball team practice.

No word if that was planned. It was said that he was rehearsing for tonight's show and the team was there so he popped in, took some pics and talked with the players.

Pretty cool right?!

Love that Chance loves his city...and we love him!

Are you going to his show tonight?