Check out the first winners for tonight's BBMAs!
See the Billboard Music Awards Given out BEFORE the Show!
The Billboard Music Awards are on tonight at 7pm on NBC - but the show is only so long and there are so many awards!
SO, that means there are a bunch of awards given out before the show (that aren't on the televised show for time reasons) so some of our fave artists are already winners!
Check out the list of the BBMAs that were already awarded:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons – WINNER
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars – WINNER
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars – WINNER
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA – WINNER
Top R&B Tour:
Bruno Mars – WINNER
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B – WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
JAY-Z – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons – WINNER
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” – WINNER
Post Malone “Stoney”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
Top Soundtrack:
“Black Panther”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”
“The Greatest Showman”
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
“Moana” – WINNER
Top R&B Album:
Khalid “American Teen”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic” – WINNER
SZA “Ctrl”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
XXXTENTACION “17”
Top Rap Album:
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” – WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Migos “Culture”
Post Malone “Stoney”
Top Rock Album:
Imagine Dragons “Evolve” – WINNER
Linkin Park “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco “Death Of A Bachelor”
Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”
U2 “Songs of Experience”
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii “AVĪCI (01)”
The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” – WINNER
Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”
Kygo “Stargazing”
ODESZA “A Moment Apart”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.” – WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert “XO TOUR Llif3”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER
Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
Top Selling Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth “Attention”
Ed Sheeran “Shape of You” – WINNER
Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” – WINNER
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons “Believer” – WINNER
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
Top Latin Song:
J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny “Mayores”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER
Maluma “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escápate Conmigo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” – WINNER
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie “Rockabye”
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”
Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”
