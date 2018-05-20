Check out the first winners for tonight's BBMAs!

The Billboard Music Awards are on tonight at 7pm on NBC - but the show is only so long and there are so many awards!

SO, that means there are a bunch of awards given out before the show (that aren't on the televised show for time reasons) so some of our fave artists are already winners!

Check out the list of the BBMAs that were already awarded:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons – WINNER

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars – WINNER

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars – WINNER

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA – WINNER

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars – WINNER

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B – WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons – WINNER

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” – WINNER

Post Malone “Stoney”

Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

Taylor Swift “reputation”

Top Soundtrack:

“Black Panther”

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

“The Greatest Showman”

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”

“Moana” – WINNER

Top R&B Album:

Khalid “American Teen”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic” – WINNER

SZA “Ctrl”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

XXXTENTACION “17”

Top Rap Album:

Drake “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” – WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

Migos “Culture”

Post Malone “Stoney”

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons “Evolve” – WINNER

Linkin Park “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco “Death Of A Bachelor”

Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”

U2 “Songs of Experience”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii “AVĪCI (01)”

The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” – WINNER

Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”

Kygo “Stargazing”

ODESZA “A Moment Apart”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert “XO TOUR Llif3”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER

Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth “Attention”

Ed Sheeran “Shape of You” – WINNER

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” – WINNER

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Believer” – WINNER

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny “Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” – WINNER

Maluma “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escápate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” – WINNER

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie “Rockabye”

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”

Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”

Can't wait to see the full show tonight and performances! Stay logged on to B96.com and follow us on all of our socials @B96Chicago so we can watch along with you!