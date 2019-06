Pepsi and World of Wonder got together to bring us this fun, "Pass the Pride," video with some of Rupaul's Drag Race's biggests fan favorites!

Check out Monet X Change, Nina West, Alyssa Edwards, Plastique Tiara and Shuga Cain as they Snatch that Wig!

Video of Pass the Pride! Snatch That Wig with Monet, Nina, Alyssa, Plastique, and Shuga!

Happy Pride everyone! And now the real shade...who do you think looked best in that Pepsi wig? LOL