Chicago 2019 Pride Guide: Best places to party, eat and celebrate!
From a dog parade, to live music and a Trans ice cream social! It's all here!
One of our favorite times of the year in Chicago is June! Not just because it’s the start of Summertime Chi but it’s also Pride Month! Our city is it’s most beautiful with all the love and fun radiating thru all the events it brings.
If you’ve always wanted to get your Pride on Chicago-style, or are local looking for the best events or places to celebrate and get your hands on some Pride-themed treats and drinks the list below is your rainbow bible!
2019 Chicago Pride Must-Sees
Trans Ice Cream and Donut Social 6/19/19
Complimentary Jeni’s Ice cream and Stan’s Donuts? Wear those elastic pants friends! Join Chicagoland’s trans community for the 4th annual Trans Ice Cream and Donut Social! The fun takes place on the gorg rooftop deck of Center on Halsted. Plus, Lakeside Pride is going on, and this will be the best seat in the house to hang with your friends, make new friends, and enjoy the live music from Lakeside Pride.
PS- Jeni's Ice Cream has joined forces with Drag star Nina West for a delicious and amazing Ice Cream fundraiser! See it here: Jeni And Nina West
Chicago Pride Fest 06/22/19- 06/23/19
Heading to the Pride parade? This is THE fest leading up to it!
Happening on Halsted Street between Addison and Grace this two-day street festival (19th annual) brings about 100,000 people celebrating LGBTQ life, culture and community.
Expect vendors, food & drink, arts/crafts, a pet parade show (yes, you read that right) drag shows, and 3-stages!
What’s on those 3 stages? Performers like Leann Rimes, former Glee star/Broadway star Alex Newell, and DJ’s (including our very own B96 Mixmaster Miss DJ Meg)
Proud to Run 6/29/19
Get your fitness on (to indulge in all the treats/drinks at the bottom of this list) with the 38th annual Proud to Run half marathon!
With pre and post race events, this is Chicago’s original Pride week running event held at Montrose Harbor.
Pier Pride 06/29/19
Happy #PrideMonth! --️--Celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion this month, and all year-long at the Pier. --Link in bio for June activities including #NavyPierPride19
Head to Navy Pier for the annual LGBTQ Pride celebration that’s billed as a family-friendly day of performances and partying. This is the perfect spot for you as well if the debauchery happening in Boystown is too much for you. Go for a spin on the Ferris wheel or have a festive rainbow cone —an ideal way to celebrate Chicago Pride chill.
Pride in the Park 06/29/19
We are honored and PROUD to announce who will be joining us to celebrate 50 years of Chicago Pride this June 29th for the first-ever Pride In the Park Chicago held in historic Grant Park. Join us for an unforgettable day of love and music. Tickets are on sale now! www.prideintheparkchicago.com #announcement #chicago #pride-- #history #grantpark #loveislove #lgbtq #whatwestarted @thenewclassic @steveaoki @tamarbraxton @therealtaylordayne @todrick @sistersledgeofficial @sheacoulee @giawoods @alexislives @theonlycocomontrese @kayceeortiz @missdjmeg @prideintheparkchicago
Since it’s the 50th year of celebrating Pride in Chicago this Grant Park event is a first!
The weekend before the Chicago Pride Parade, Pride in the Park is bringing in Iggy Azelea and Steve Aoki to headline along with Tamar Braxton and B96’s Mixmaster DJ Miss Meg (hey girl hey) and more. Plus, make way for some Ru girls! Rupaul's Drag Race contestants Shea Coulee (who’s from Chicago), Alexis Michelle and Coco Montrese will be there too as they also take over Butler Field north of Buckingham Fountain.
Back Lot Bash 06/28/19 - 06/30/19
CHICAGO - Who’s ready for THE VERONICAS ❤️---- . TIX at BLB2019.brownpapertickets.com . #backlotbash #theveronicas #thinkofme #ustour #pridemonth #pride2019 #chicagopride #happypride #andersonville #-- #❤️ #allwelcome #lgbt #lgbtq-- #gay #lgbtq #queer #lesbian #lesbians
Celebrating their quince (15 years) Back Lot Bash is a 3-day fest that takes over Andersonville to commemorate LGBTQ women with programming from local musicians. Plus, if you want to bring your kids to Pride festivities? Back Lot Bash has a family-friendly day!
Pride North 06/29/19 - 06/30/19
Pride North, happening in Glenwood Avenue Arts Corridor has live entertainment for two days on two stages, three dance floors, DJ’s and street performers in Rogers Park.
This fest brings thru around 10,000 attendees to celebrate Pride and is free and sells itself as “free from parade congestion, yet close enough to the favorite Parade After-Party.”
Chicago Pride Parade 06/30/19
We hope everyone had a safe and fun Pride! Photos posting soon on ChicagoPride.com. -- Photo by @smkphotog for @gopride ❤️---------- #chicagopride #chicagoprideparade #lgbtpride #pridemonth #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtchicago #gaychicago #boystown #boystownchicago #instagaychicago #instagay #pridemonth #prideparade #pride2018
The 50th annual Pride Parade is happening on Sunday, June 30 at noon. This year's theme is "Stonewall 50: Millions of Moments of Pride."
The route runs from from Broadway and Montrose Avenue, heading south on Broadway then south on Halsted Street. From there, the procession heads east on Belmont Avenue, south on Broadway and east on Diversey to Cannon Drive.
Look for your fave Entercom stations there like B96, WXRT and US99
2019 Must-Try Pride-Themed Drinks and Eats…
Looking for some snacks (the literal kind :P ) as you get your Pride on? You HAVE to try these...and then show us pics!!! We're obsessed!
Juniper Spirits and Oysters
1244 N Dearborn Pkwy
Cheers to this delish drink and that it’s for a great cause! The “Parade” cocktail not only celebrates the 50th anniversary of Pride, but Claridge House in Gold Coast is donating 20% of all the proceeds to the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.
Happy June and Happy Pride Month -- @juniperspirits is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Chicago’s Pride Parade by offering The Parade cocktail for all of June! @claridge_house will also be donating 20% of all the proceeds from The Parade cocktail to the AIDS Foundation of Chicago. Cheers to that! . . . #pride #pridemonth #pridechicago #lgbtq #chicagoaidsfoundation #chicagopride #cocktails #summercocktails #eatinggoodchicago #eater #infatuation #upcloseandpersonal #likefoodchicago #mychicagopix #huffpostgram #forkyeah #infatuationchi #eatfamous #foodiegram
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave.
Broken Barrel is getting in to the Pride spirit offering fun drinks and even more fun deals!
PS- They’ll also have parade day specials (06/30)
Roscoe’s Tavern
3356 N.Halsted
Pride Month and rainbows are everywhere BUT have you tried #R Rainbow Chips? Made special for Roscoe’s by local tortillería El Popcatepetl! Served with fresh made in house salsa and guacamole! Delicious! #roscoestavern #rainbow #pride #pridemonth #rainbowseverywhere #tortilla #delicious ----️-- #chicago #chicagofood #local #localfood
Everyone knows Roscoe’s as the place for Britney Sundays and where to see your fave Ru girls and viewing partys…but don’t sleep on the food!
For Pride month, they’ll be pouring The Stonewall IPA (which is dedicated to eliminating social intolerance in the lives of LGBTQ community) and they also have these super fun rainbow chips!! PS- Find an “R” chip (for Rebecca? LOL) and get 50% off your bill!
Peninsula Chicago
108 E Superior St
Get ready to swoon over all the amazing rainbow creations happening inside the Peninsula!
Head to Z Bar for Pride-themed cocktails…
Add a little magic to your weekend with our Chicago Pride cocktail (@chdistillery Vodka, Tattersal Crème de Fleuer, Copper & Kings Immature Eau De Vie, citrus, soda, rainbow ice) available this month only --️-- A portion of proceeds will be donated to @trevorproject, an organization dedicated to providing support to LGBTQ+ teens and young adults.
The Lobby and Pierrot Gourmet for rainbow cake AND Shanghai Terrace for rainbow dumplings…
Love is love. Starting Friday June 7th, celebrate #PrideMonth at The Peninsula Chicago with colorful cakes at The Lobby and Pierrot Gourmet, rainbow dumplings in Shanghai Terrace and a specialty cocktail at @zbarchicago. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The @trevorproject dedicated to providing support to LGBTQ+ teens and young adults. --️----
We are living!!! Plus, eat guilt-free knowing part of the proceeds from those dishes/drinks will go directly to the Trevor Project.
Share with us what you do, or any places/foods/drinks you’d like to add to our list!
Have fun, spread the love and HAPPY PRIDE CHICAGO!!!