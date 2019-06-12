Chicago 2019 Pride Guide: Best places to party, eat and celebrate!

One of our favorite times of the year in Chicago is June! Not just because it’s the start of Summertime Chi but it’s also Pride Month! Our city is it’s most beautiful with all the love and fun radiating thru all the events it brings.

If you’ve always wanted to get your Pride on Chicago-style, or are local looking for the best events or places to celebrate and get your hands on some Pride-themed treats and drinks the list below is your rainbow bible!

2019 Chicago Pride Must-Sees

Trans Ice Cream and Donut Social 6/19/19

Complimentary Jeni’s Ice cream and Stan’s Donuts? Wear those elastic pants friends! Join Chicagoland’s trans community for the 4th annual Trans Ice Cream and Donut Social! The fun takes place on the gorg rooftop deck of Center on Halsted. Plus, Lakeside Pride is going on, and this will be the best seat in the house to hang with your friends, make new friends, and enjoy the live music from Lakeside Pride.

Get more details at: Trans Social Event Info

PS- Jeni's Ice Cream has joined forces with Drag star Nina West for a delicious and amazing Ice Cream fundraiser! See it here: Jeni And Nina West

Chicago Pride Fest 06/22/19- 06/23/19

Heading to the Pride parade? This is THE fest leading up to it!

Happening on Halsted Street between Addison and Grace this two-day street festival (19th annual) brings about 100,000 people celebrating LGBTQ life, culture and community.

Expect vendors, food & drink, arts/crafts, a pet parade show (yes, you read that right) drag shows, and 3-stages!

What’s on those 3 stages? Performers like Leann Rimes, former Glee star/Broadway star Alex Newell, and DJ’s (including our very own B96 Mixmaster Miss DJ Meg)

For a list of events and a map: Chicago Pride Fest

Proud to Run 6/29/19

Get your fitness on (to indulge in all the treats/drinks at the bottom of this list) with the 38th annual Proud to Run half marathon!

With pre and post race events, this is Chicago’s original Pride week running event held at Montrose Harbor.

Sign-up here: Proud To Run 2019

Pier Pride 06/29/19

Head to Navy Pier for the annual LGBTQ Pride celebration that’s billed as a family-friendly day of performances and partying. This is the perfect spot for you as well if the debauchery happening in Boystown is too much for you. Go for a spin on the Ferris wheel or have a festive rainbow cone —an ideal way to celebrate Chicago Pride chill.

Find out more: Pier Pride 2019

Pride in the Park 06/29/19

Since it’s the 50th year of celebrating Pride in Chicago this Grant Park event is a first!

The weekend before the Chicago Pride Parade, Pride in the Park is bringing in Iggy Azelea and Steve Aoki to headline along with Tamar Braxton and B96’s Mixmaster DJ Miss Meg (hey girl hey) and more. Plus, make way for some Ru girls! Rupaul's Drag Race contestants Shea Coulee (who’s from Chicago), Alexis Michelle and Coco Montrese will be there too as they also take over Butler Field north of Buckingham Fountain.

Get your tickets now: Pride in the Park

Back Lot Bash 06/28/19 - 06/30/19

Celebrating their quince (15 years) Back Lot Bash is a 3-day fest that takes over Andersonville to commemorate LGBTQ women with programming from local musicians. Plus, if you want to bring your kids to Pride festivities? Back Lot Bash has a family-friendly day!

See the full list of fun: Back Lot Bash

Pride North 06/29/19 - 06/30/19

Pride North, happening in Glenwood Avenue Arts Corridor has live entertainment for two days on two stages, three dance floors, DJ’s and street performers in Rogers Park.

This fest brings thru around 10,000 attendees to celebrate Pride and is free and sells itself as “free from parade congestion, yet close enough to the favorite Parade After-Party.”

For a list of events, performers and more click here: Pride North

Chicago Pride Parade 06/30/19

The 50th annual Pride Parade is happening on Sunday, June 30 at noon. This year's theme is "Stonewall 50: Millions of Moments of Pride."

The route runs from from Broadway and Montrose Avenue, heading south on Broadway then south on Halsted Street. From there, the procession heads east on Belmont Avenue, south on Broadway and east on Diversey to Cannon Drive.

Look for your fave Entercom stations there like B96, WXRT and US99

2019 Must-Try Pride-Themed Drinks and Eats…

Looking for some snacks (the literal kind :P ) as you get your Pride on? You HAVE to try these...and then show us pics!!! We're obsessed!

Juniper Spirits and Oysters

1244 N Dearborn Pkwy

Cheers to this delish drink and that it’s for a great cause! The “Parade” cocktail not only celebrates the 50th anniversary of Pride, but Claridge House in Gold Coast is donating 20% of all the proceeds to the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave.

Flyer Via Owner Marissa Joseph Broken Barrel Bar

Broken Barrel is getting in to the Pride spirit offering fun drinks and even more fun deals!

PS- They’ll also have parade day specials (06/30)

Roscoe’s Tavern

3356 N.Halsted

Everyone knows Roscoe’s as the place for Britney Sundays and where to see your fave Ru girls and viewing partys…but don’t sleep on the food!

For Pride month, they’ll be pouring The Stonewall IPA (which is dedicated to eliminating social intolerance in the lives of LGBTQ community) and they also have these super fun rainbow chips!! PS- Find an “R” chip (for Rebecca? LOL) and get 50% off your bill!

See all things Roscoe's here: Roscoe's Tavern

Peninsula Chicago

108 E Superior St

Get ready to swoon over all the amazing rainbow creations happening inside the Peninsula!

Head to Z Bar for Pride-themed cocktails…

The Lobby and Pierrot Gourmet for rainbow cake AND Shanghai Terrace for rainbow dumplings…

We are living!!! Plus, eat guilt-free knowing part of the proceeds from those dishes/drinks will go directly to the Trevor Project.

Share with us what you do, or any places/foods/drinks you’d like to add to our list!

Have fun, spread the love and HAPPY PRIDE CHICAGO!!!