Chicago 411! Find out what's going on in the Chi this weekend!

Happy weekend ya'll! Whether you are free, working or already have plans...it's always nice to be in the know! Find out what's going on in Chicago this weekend , Friday, September 28th - Sunday, September 30th!

If you're looking to root-root-root for the home team you may lose your voice! It's a busy weekend for the White Sox, Cubs, Bears, Hawk and yes, even the Bulls!

FOOTBALL:

Can the Bears make it 3 wins in a row?! (Let's hope that wasn't a jink! LOL) They are at Soldier Field against Tampa Bay at noon on Sunday.

BASEBALL:

White Sox are away this weekend taking on the Twins today at 1:10pm, Saturday at 6:10pm and Sunday at 2:10pm (CTS)

Cubs are at home all weekend against the Cardinals playing this afternoon at 1:20pm, Saturday at 12:05pm and Sunday at 2:20pm (CST)

BASKETBALL:

The Chicago Bulls are home at United Center on Sunday with a pre-season game against the the Pelicans at 6pm.

HOCKEY:

More pre-season fun! The Hawks are home on Saturday night at 7pm against the Blue Jackets.

If you're looking to get your eat on or head somewhere for some fancy cocktails, these local places are having events:

Chicago Food And Drinks This Weekend

If you want to hang out with us, see where B96 is hanging out this weekend here: B96 Events

To hear a list of local charity events, non-for-profits needing help and free family events be sure to listen to Chicago Connection on Sunday morning from 5-6am

Looking for Outdoor Fun?

We are ready for you! Bring a friend or two, this is an Arts & Crafts Show you don't want to miss!



Over 50 creative vendors each day selling some pretty amazing thing! Think holidays and start shopping -- pic.twitter.com/FyhqiteJdW — Vern Stade (@StadeFarmMarket) September 22, 2018

Pumpkin farms are over-flowing with pumpkins, homemade apple cider and more fall fun. See a list of places to go here: Chicago Pumpkin Farms

And last but not least, if you saw news that Nicki Minaj and Future were going to be in town this weekend - that show has been postponed!

POSTPONED:

Nicki Minaj WAS supposed to do a show at United Center tonight, but all already purchased tickets have been refunded (her whole North American tour was postponed).

She will be reschduling dates for the U.S. in 2019.

So you won't be sad about that - I'll leave you with some Nicki.

Have a great weekend! Be safe, have fun and take us with you where ever you go with the free Radio.com app!

PS- Having a house party and need a DJ? Looking for the perfect weekend soundtrack while you get ready or chill? The B96 Streetmix is on Friday and Saturday nights from Midnight-4am!