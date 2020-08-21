Chicago Connection : CLFF New Dates!

Like so many events, the Chicago Latino Film Festival set for April was postponed due to the pandemic.

Good news is they've got new dates and they're coming up soon!

The 36th annual CLFF is going virtual from September 18th-27th!

Pepe Vargas,the Founder and Executive Director of the International Latino Cultural Center who also produces the fest says:

“We have been closely monitoring developments since we announced our postponement and even though we were hoping to incorporate a live element alongside the virtual one, the recent spike of COVID-19 cases across the nation and the uncertainty that still hangs over most movie theaters opening led us to embrace what feels like a new normal for most film festivals. Now more than ever, we need to share the stories these brilliant filmmakers from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the United States have created. If there is one major lesson this pandemic has taught us is that the arts are crucial to our lives. Even though I will miss that human interaction that is such a vital part of the Festival experience, I am also excited about the opportunity a virtual edition of our Festival offers in sharing these stories with a larger audience. The possibilities are endless."

So how does this virutal film festival work?

Tickets for movies are $15 each ($13 for members) and once you purchase them for the movie of your choice you have 4 days to view it .

Festival passes are also available (that gets you 10 movies) and if you're a senior or student you get a discount !

Tickets go on-sale September 2nd and the first batch of movies have already been announced - so you can start picking what you want to see!

Click here for the list of movies: 2020 CLFF Movie List

For all updates about the festival or about the International Latino Cultural Center click here: CLFF+

