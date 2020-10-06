Chicago Connection : Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation's Take Steps

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation are a non-profit, volunteer-fueled organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

Take Steps is the largest fundraising community walk event-- dedicated to finding cures for the millions of Americans living with irritable bowel disease (IBD) and this year that event is going virtual!

Due to COVID-19 and many IBD patients being in the at-risk population, Take Steps is moving to a virtual event! On October 18 more than 19 cities will be partaking in TAKE STEPS + VIRTUAL.

This is a safe and fun way to connect nationwide—and even globally. Join as a walker, team member, or supporter for a virtual event filled with inspiring patient stories, supporter recognition, entertainment, and more.

To find out more or sign-up yourself or your team click here: 2020 Take Steps