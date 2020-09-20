Chicago Connection : Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Run

The annual Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K is a favorite in the city of Chicago every year!

While many of the area runs have been canceled or postponed - the Hot Chocolate run is still happening!

This year's race will be virutal so you'll be able to run or walk inside, outside with friends, family or solo!

All you have to do is head to their wesbite to register, choose the 5k or 15k option and then they'll ship the goodie bag, medal, personalized bib and chocolate kit right to you!

Plus, when you've completed it you can download your time to get your finisher's certificate!

Aside from getting some fitness in before the holidays, money from this run will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® who are helping end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Sign-up now for the 2020 Hot Chocolate 15K/5K here: Hot Chocolate Run Chicago