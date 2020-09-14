Chicago Connection: The Salvation Army Changes Red Kettle Season

When you see the red kettles out and about you know the holidays are near!

Since this year has been hard on so many of us, the Salvation Army is making changes to their iconic Red Kettle fundraising to do the most good!

For the first time in the organization’s 135-year history they are starting almost 2 months early and launching, "Rescue Christmas".

While the Red Kettles themselves won’t hit the streets until November, the Salvation Army is asking for donations online now to help Rescue Christmas.

Annually, almost 70% of the Salvation Army’s donations are made during the Red Kettle Campaign. Due to the on-going pandemic though, the requests for food, financial assistance, and housing in Chicagoland are expected to rise - so this early fundraising will help the additional things needed.

If you or someone you know is in need of supplies, food, housing or more the Salvation Army in your area can help.

To find the closest location click here: Salvation Army Locations

For more information on the upcoming Red Kettle season or Rescue Christmas click here: 2020 Red Kettle