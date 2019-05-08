Chicago is getting extra festive for Pride!

So much is happening this year for Pride since Chicago is celebrating 50 years but something extra is coming just in time!

RAINBOW CROSSWALKS!!

The Northalsted Business Alliance has agreed to14 Pride-themed rainbow crosswalks in Boystown on the one-mile stretch of North Halsted from Melrose north to Bradley (excluding Addison).

Now these rainbow crosswalks aren't just any old crosswalks! More than 100 North American cities have done this and they commemorate their local LGBTQ communities.

Northalsted's President Ramesh Ariyanayakam says:

"As an internationally recognized and historic landmark neighborhood, Boystown has been a place of acceptance and diversity for decades. These crosswalks show our commitment to maintaining a thriving LGBTQ community."

And just as exciting, money raised for these meaningful crosswalks was raised from donations from last years Pride fest and Market Days. So being a part of the local community and support really does make a difference.

Work on the rainbow crosswalks begins June 1st and they are expected to all be complete by mid-June.

Pride Fest Chicago is set for June 22nd-23rd and the Pride Parade will be Sunday, June 30th.