The Chicago Marathon 2018

It's that time of year again! The day that over 45,000 attempt to run 26.2 miles thru out the city! It's the 2018 Chicago Marathon and it's happening on Sunday, October 7th!

Our sister station 670 the Score will be broadcasting live starting at 7am so if you want to hear coverage click here to have them keep you informed: 670 The Score

With so many people, the runners go in waves so they can have plenty of room. The first wave takes off at 7:30A.M. sharp. For safety reasons, spectators will not be allowed in Grant Park (which is their starting and end point) or on the runners path. There will however be plenty of room for you to watch and cheer them on. For those locations click here: Chicago Marathon Fan Spots

Plus, if you've noticed, there are already street blocks set-up on the side of the roads - those are just some of the many roads that will be blocked!

The marathon (because of the different waves) takes up 6 hours. Roads will be closed (for cleaning before the run) starting at 1am tonight/Sunday morning and remain closed until at least 3:30pm Sunday.

Allow yourself extra time if you are traveling thru the loop (by foot, public trans or car). This map of closures will legit save your life if you have anywhere to go tomorrow: Chicago Marathon Street Closures

GOOD LUCK to all the runners tomorrow! If you need some good music to run to don't forget you can listen to B96 from your phone with the free Radio.com app!