Chicago Marathon Sunday: Everything you need to know here!

It's that time again! The return of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 13th!

From those actually running it, to those trying to get around it, the info below is everything you need to know!

From Boystown to Lincoln Park the race covers so much of our beautiful city (uh, hellp it's 26.2 miles - a full marathon)!

Chances are if you've noticed barricades on the side of the road popping-up over the last few days it's for the marathon and that road will be closed.

ROAD CLOSURES / RACE ROUTE

Road closures will go in to affect late Saturday night/early race day morning at 1:00am sharp and remain closed on Sunday until 3:30pm. And in-case you thought you could still maneuver during the race around the closures you're sadly mistaken. Closed with no exceptions and they will tow your car if it's parked in a no-parking zone so pay attention for tow warnings. (I've had my car towed on marathon day and it was the worst!) .

See the marathon route, closings and where to park if you are going here: 2019 Chicago Marathon Route

RUNNING THE RACE

If you are not already signed-up for the race there's no signing up the day of like smaller runs.

People who've run the race in the past are invited back and for those who sign-up the demand is so great they are chosen by lottery for a spot! The cost for the race is $205 per person and many are sponsored and connect with a charity to raise money.

Let's not forget 26.2 miles is no joke! Most of these runners have been training for 6+ months or more. So signing up last min is not really logical if you haven't been training for this.

If this is something on your bucket list- 2020 could be your year! :p

Find out runner info (or get info if you're signed-up) here: 2019 Chicago Marathon Runner Info

WHERE TO WATCH IN-PERSON:

Knowing how much work goes in to training for the race - who wouldn't want to come to cheer on their friends/family as they run!?

There are designated spectator areas and even a huge set-up at the finish line! Bring your signs, a chair and the crew! Find out where to park, what public trans to take or where to be a cheerleader here: 2019 Chicago Marathon Spectator Guide

WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN FROM HOME:

New this year is an app for the marathon! Track your runner and get all the info you'd find online from your phone! Find out all things CM here: 2019 Chicago Marathon Info

Plus, our sister station 670 the Score will be broadcasting live from there so you can listen to find out how it's going, the times of the first finishers and more!

Good Lucky to all the runners tomorrow and don't forget to download the free Radio.com app on your phones to listens to us while you run!