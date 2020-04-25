Chicago Pride Parade Postponed!

Add this to the list of amazing Chicago events that the COVID-19 pandemic has shelved.

We heard a few days ago that the Chicago Pride Festival, set for the weekend of June 21st, was postponed but organizers hoped they could still move forward with the parade on June 28th.

Since the news of the extention of the Stay-at-Home order though, it's now official that the Chicago Pride Parade (in Boystown) will be postponed as well. *The Grant Park Festival (Pride in the Park) and the downtown parade (June 27th) have been postponed until next year.

While the parade has been cut short in the past due to weather, (uh, remember last year when it got apocalyptic out?) this is the first time in history that it's been postponed since it began in 1970.

The parade organizer Tim Frye says:

“We hope that there will be a possibility to re-schedule. However, if that is not possible, we know that the Pride Parade will be back in 2021 and for years to come."

So so sad that this has happened, but this just means it will be more amazing and appreciated when it does happen.

PS- I'm sure people will creative as hell and do a virutal parade and pride celebration! Don't ya think?

For updated information on Chicago Pride Event info click here: Chicago Pride 2020