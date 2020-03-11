Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Fear of the spread of Coronavirus took out SXSW, postponed Coachella...and is now affecting Chicago's Irish/Chi-rish.

It was announced this morning that Mayor Lori Lightfoot has canceled the St. Patrick's Day parades (yes, that's plural) due to the large crowds it brings and the potential to spread Coronavirus.

Activities Canceled Include:

Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the South Side Irish Parade, Northwest Irish Parade and the dying of the Chicago River.

It's said that ALL of those things will be rescheduled. No dates or timelines have been given at this time.

It's believed that a press conference will be held sometime today with the Mayor to address everything and answer questions.

Do you agree with the decision?