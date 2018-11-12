The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas Special

If you love the Chillin Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix and don't think you can't wait until season 2...crumbs to get us thru are on the way!

Netflix just anounced that Sabrina is having a "Christmas special"!

Now it won't be your "traditional" Christmas show we're use to...after all it's about a teenage witch!

Netflix says:

The episode finds the Church of Night celebrating the Winter Solstice by singing pagan carols and telling ghost stories. As the logline promises, “you never know what might come down the chimney.” Given the series’ dark approach to the source material, we can safely guess that Santa Claus won’t be one of the guests in the Spellman household.

The entire cast will be a part of 'A Midwinter's Tale' and it will be available December 14th, 2018! YAY!!