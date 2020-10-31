Ciara and her son won Halloween with their best Cardi
Hear what Cardi had to say about being her for Halloween!
October 31, 2020
I love Halloween! I especially love a couple's costume and after seeing this - there is a clear winner of Halloween 2020!
Ciara and her 6-year-old son Future dressed up like Cardi and Offset!
Beside nailing it, they got the best treat of all - love from Cardi herself!
I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!
Who are you dressing up as for Halloween?