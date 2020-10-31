Ciara and her son won Halloween with their best Cardi

Hear what Cardi had to say about being her for Halloween!

October 31, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
I love Halloween! I especially love a couple's costume and after seeing this - there is a clear winner of Halloween 2020!

Ciara and her 6-year-old son Future dressed up like Cardi and Offset!

CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. -- #Halloween

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Beside nailing it, they got the best treat of all - love from Cardi herself!

I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Who are you dressing up as for Halloween?

