Coachella Weekend 1: Ariana and *NSYNC and more!

April 15, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
*NSYNC ?! Nicki Minaj?! Halsey?? All the surprise guests that popped up last night at Coachella were epic!

Thanks @arianagrande for having us ... was a great time and a chance to perform with my brothers once again ! #arianagrande #cochella2019

A post shared by Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) on

The internet was already going crazy all weekend from the rumors that *NSYNC was joining Ariana on-stage - and when they did (minus JT) it was just as good as we'd dreamed it would be:

The moves and everything!!

*NSYNC wasn't Ari's only special guest - as rumored as well, Nicki Minaj joined her girl on-stage!

Together they sang, "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang" (below)...but there was some sound issues (Nicki's ear pieces went out):

The excitement wasn't just with the #Arianators tho!

Halsey posted this and fans knew Khalid's set would be extra special...

I have an appointment on the Eastside in a few minutes -- @samdameshek

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Quite a first weekend right?

Can't wait to see what weekend 2 brings!

