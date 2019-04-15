Coachella Weekend 1: Ariana and *NSYNC and more!

*NSYNC ?! Nicki Minaj?! Halsey?? All the surprise guests that popped up last night at Coachella were epic!

The internet was already going crazy all weekend from the rumors that *NSYNC was joining Ariana on-stage - and when they did (minus JT) it was just as good as we'd dreamed it would be:

Video of Ariana performing “Tearin’ Up My Heart” with NSYNC Coachella 2019

The moves and everything!!

*NSYNC wasn't Ari's only special guest - as rumored as well, Nicki Minaj joined her girl on-stage!

Together they sang, "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang" (below)...but there was some sound issues (Nicki's ear pieces went out):

Video of Ariana Grande - Bang Bang ft Nicki Minaj live coachella

The excitement wasn't just with the #Arianators tho!

Halsey posted this and fans knew Khalid's set would be extra special...

Quite a first weekend right?

Video of Halsey &amp; Khalid performing Eatside from coachella 2019 !

Can't wait to see what weekend 2 brings!