Coachella Weekend 1: Ariana and *NSYNC and more!
WATCH: Surprise guests Nicki Minaj and Halsey
*NSYNC ?! Nicki Minaj?! Halsey?? All the surprise guests that popped up last night at Coachella were epic!
Thanks @arianagrande for having us ... was a great time and a chance to perform with my brothers once again ! #arianagrande #cochella2019
The internet was already going crazy all weekend from the rumors that *NSYNC was joining Ariana on-stage - and when they did (minus JT) it was just as good as we'd dreamed it would be:
The moves and everything!!
*NSYNC wasn't Ari's only special guest - as rumored as well, Nicki Minaj joined her girl on-stage!
Together they sang, "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang" (below)...but there was some sound issues (Nicki's ear pieces went out):
The excitement wasn't just with the #Arianators tho!
Halsey posted this and fans knew Khalid's set would be extra special...
I have an appointment on the Eastside in a few minutes -- @samdameshek
Quite a first weekend right?
Can't wait to see what weekend 2 brings!