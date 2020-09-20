COMING SOON: Sugar Cookie Hershey's Kisses!

These limited edition kisses are on the way! Details here!

September 20, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
For months now rumors of this delicious sweet have been circulating on blog sites and now it's confirmed!

Hershey's Kisses are coming out with a special edition sugar cookie kiss!

YES!!! 

The kisses are made with sugar cookie flavored white creme and red and green cookie pieces and will be a perfect edition to your holiday baking or by themselves.

While the kisses are not available in-stores just yet (expect them on the shelves right after Halloween) Hershey's does have them on their website -so the once "rumor" is def the real deal!

What do you think? 

Will you be trying them? 

Or are you an OG plain chocolate Hershey's Kiss lover?? 

