COMING SOON: Sugar Cookie Hershey's Kisses!

For months now rumors of this delicious sweet have been circulating on blog sites and now it's confirmed!

Hershey's Kisses are coming out with a special edition sugar cookie kiss!

YES!!!

The kisses are made with sugar cookie flavored white creme and red and green cookie pieces and will be a perfect edition to your holiday baking or by themselves.

While the kisses are not available in-stores just yet (expect them on the shelves right after Halloween) Hershey's does have them on their website -so the once "rumor" is def the real deal!

What do you think?

Will you be trying them?

Or are you an OG plain chocolate Hershey's Kiss lover??