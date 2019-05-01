CONFIRMED: The Jonas Brothers are going on tour!

The Jonas Brothers said they had a big announcement today - and while we more than low key knew what it was, it's still AMAZING NEWS!!!

A tour! They're going on tour with their new album (Happiness Begins is out June 7th)!

YES!!! And joined by Bebe Rexha? #HappinessBegins for real!!

Ticket info is as follows:

-American Airlines and Mastercard pre-sale is Tuesday, May 7th.

-Verified Fan pre-sale is Wednesday, May 8th

-TIDAL, Ticketmaster and Livenation pre-sale is Thursday, May 9th

-General On sale tix happen on Friday, May 10th!

So excited for this tour and when they come to Chicago (United Center) September 19th!

To see their full tour schedule click here: HappinessBeginsTour2019