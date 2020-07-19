Congrats? Did Justin Timberlake Become A Dad Again?

If you're looking to hide a baby bump there's no better time to do it then in a pandemic lockdown!

So is that what Jessica Biel was doing??

According to Daily Mail (and several other entertainment outlets) Jessica and hubby Justin Timberlake just welcomed another baby !

YES! Secret pregnancy!

Daily Mail says that Jessica and Justin have been quarantining in Montana with their 5-year-old son Silas and that she gave birth to another baby boy this past week.

They don't give up much more but do point out that Jessica has not been photographed full-legnth since March...so it's possible she was hiding a bump.

Reps for Justin and Jessica have not commented yet.

IF this is true, this would be their second child. If it's not, let this be a PSA to them : Please have more children! You are too amazing of a pair not to spread that DNA! :p

I'm waiting for the official word before I start my celebrating...but in the meantime how exciting is this!?!