Congrats! Ed Sheeran is a husband!

We've been busy talking about Ed Sheeran's pop-up shop in Chicago and his new album/tour that he totally slipped this one past us all...he's married!

Yes, you read that right!

Ed Sheeran and his fiance Cherry Seaborn got married this past December (2018) in their home in Suffolk, England, in front of 40 friends and family.

He spilled the tea in this new interview:

Video of Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project (Charlamagne Tha God Full Interview)

Charlamagne asks him about some lyrics he wrote, ("Remember the Name" with Eminem) about his 'wife wearing red' and he responds:

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out. [I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

Ed (28) and Cherry (27) would like to have a party this summer to celebrate with everyone.

Sources say thieir winter wedding was all about them.

SOOOO romantic and they always look so in-love!

Congrats Ed and Cherry!