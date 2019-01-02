CONGRATS! Kanye and Kim are expecting another baby!

2019 is def going to be the best...especially for Kim and Kanye who are expecting baby #4!

A baby boy is due in early may via surrogate multiple sources have confirmed to US Weekly.

So does this mean Kim is on her way to becoming the new Kris Jenner (Mom with a tribe to manage = Momager)?

Sources say that Kim has always wanted 4 kids - and this new baby boy will make 4.

Merry Christmas -- A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 26, 2018 at 3:14pm PST

North (5), Saint (3) and Chicago (who is going to be 1) have to be excited to a new baby brother.

The big question is - what on earth will they name him? East? South? West (and then they'd call him Squared?)

Congrats to the West family!