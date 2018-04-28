Congrats to Lea Michele! She's Engaged!

Congrats are going out to former Glee star Lea Michele who got engaged today!

Check out this whopper - she posted this on Instagram:

Yes -- A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

I LOVE her face behind her hand - she looks so excited!

Michele is engaged to Zandy Reich (president of the clothing company AYR ) who she's been dating for just over a year.

Lea has said several times she's private about her personal life, but she did say in an interview that although everyone approved of her and Zandy's relationship, what sealed the deal was this:

“When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. ”Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”

I didn't expect that! LOL!

AND in case you were drooling over that ring and wanted all the details, Zandy custom made it with jeweler Leor Yerushalmi. It's a 4-carat elongated radiant cut ring.

Congrats Lea and Zandy!