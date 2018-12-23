CONGRATS! Meghan Trainor Got Married!

BEST birthday present ever!

Yesterday was Meghan Trainor's 25th birthday...and her wedding day!

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara married in front of 100 close family and friends in a backyard of an L.A. home.

Meghan says on her new wifey title:

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

AHHHH!

What a great way to celebrate the holidays!

