Congratulations to Mr.and Mrs. Justin Bieber?

UPDATED:

While People Magazine is reporting with certainty that Hailey and Justin Bieber got married yesterday - TMZ is reporting otherwise!

They say:

Hailey Baldwin has just shot down other media reports claiming she and Justin already got married, saying, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

According to TMZ, their sources are saying that the two are getting married in a small ceremony. Potentially out of the country.

Hailey and Justin DID say they would do a small ceremony and not a celeb splash.

So save your gifts! It's not time...yet :p

Man, just a few hours ago he was just Justin Bieber...the Biebs! Now he's a husband!

That's right!

That "courthouse visit" we told you about yesterday was NOT just to get a marriage license - it was to get married!

People magazine is confirming that Justin and Hailey married yesterday at the NYC courthouse after getting engaged just 2 months ago.

So what's the big rush?

While we don't have an answer for that...here is what People said:

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love".

When you think about it, Justin and Hailey couldn't even go to the courthouse without getting stalked, so it makes sense they maybe wanted this to be something just for them.

Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Justin and Hailey Bieber! Please let us know where you are registered. lol