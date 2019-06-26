CPD Pride Ready with Festive Car

Have you see the new rainbow CPD cars? See them here!

June 26, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Chicago Police have unveiled a special pride-themed vehicle that will lead this Sunday's parade

The blue and white police cruiser now has the rainbow colors of the pride flag on the hood and tailgate!

Take a peek:

CPD unveils the new 2019 Pride Car in support of Pride Month. #chicagopolice #ourcityoursafety #prideparade2019 #pridemonth2019 #pridemonth #prideweek #fordinterceptor

A post shared by Chicago Police Department (@chicagopolicedepartment) on

Chief of Technical Services Jonathan Lewin says of the new ride:

        "I think that it is important that people see not only do we stand with the community, but that we are part of the community; and just like all segments of Chicago, have people represented in the police department."

Besides being in the parade, the police will also be on hand patroling and making sure the fun and celebrating stays safe. So act right :p

What do you think of the new Pride Police car??

