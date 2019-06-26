CPD Pride Ready with Festive Cars

Chicago Police have unveiled a special pride-themed vehicle that will lead this Sunday's parade!

The blue and white police cruiser now has the rainbow colors of the pride flag on the hood and tailgate!

Take a peek:

Chief of Technical Services Jonathan Lewin says of the new ride:

"I think that it is important that people see not only do we stand with the community, but that we are part of the community; and just like all segments of Chicago, have people represented in the police department."

Besides being in the parade, the police will also be on hand patroling and making sure the fun and celebrating stays safe. So act right :p

What do you think of the new Pride Police car??