CTA FREE RIDE for New Years Eve!

Tonight is a giant party night for everyone ~ the celebration of the end of 2018 and the start of a new year!

So if you're one of the many going out to turn up (or going to a friend's house to get wild) CTA is doing something they do annually that could save your life!

FREE RIDES FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE AND DAY!!

Starting at 10pm tonight until 4am New Year's Day all CTA buses and trains are free to ride!

They are also extending and extending their service thanks to Miller Lite (who is sponsoring it).

There is too much fun to be had in 2019 then to risk your life, or the life of others by getting behind the wheel drunk or tipsy. So have the time of your life, and let CTA get you and your crew where ever you're headed safely.

So do people really do this?

OF COURSE they do! Last year for NYE, CTA Chicago provided 91,000 free rides.

Cheers to CTA for doing this great thing again - and cheers to you on a fun and safe night!

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!