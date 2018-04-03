DALE! Pitbull is Coming to Ribfest in Naperville!

Everyone knows Ribfest in Naperville is always a good time in the summer...but this year, it's REALLY REALLY gonna be a good time!

Mr. 305 himself will be performing!!

Yes, it was confirmed today that Pibull will be doing a show on the main stage on July 5th!

You will need a ticket for this! They go on-sale on April 6th at 10am (tickets for the other artists are already on-sale).

Get all the info you need (and this is where you'll go to buy them) at: Ribfest Naperville