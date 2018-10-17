Daya Opens Up About her Relationship

Daya is pretty quiet about her private life...until a few days ago!

She posted a pic of her and her girlfriend Clyde Munroe on instagram:

-- A post shared by Daya (@daya) on Oct 10, 2018 at 5:27pm PDT

Following her post fans began asking questions and she responded with this:

All I gotta say is follow your gut and don’t feel like you owe any sort of explanation to anyone. Your sexuality is yours only so build with it at a pace that works for you. I’m proud to be a bisexual member of the LGBTQ community with a girl I love who makes me feel more like me every day. The support has been beyond and though it wasn’t always easy I also recognize how privileged I am to have had so much of it, so I especially wanna be there for those of u who aren’t surrounded by the most accepting family/friends/communities.Stay authentic, talk thru it with people u trust, know you’re loved and that I’m thinking of u. That’s my long post of the month love yall be gay be free be wild n love lots xo.

Love that she can speak her truth and that she's found love!