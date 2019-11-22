Demi Lovato and a Baby Bump...

Hot Mama for real! The inter-web went bananas at this post Demi Lovato made sporting a baby bump! Check it out:

Yes! Demi is going to be playing the character "Jenny," on Will and Grace - who clearing is expecting (not Demi!)

No word on the full storyline, but it seems like we may be seeing her in more than one episode. PS- If you're a fan you know that Will is looking to start a family. Could "Jenny" be the woman he adopts from?

We'll just have to wait and see!

In the meantime, Demi looks like she is loving her time on the show...and we love that!