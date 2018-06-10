Demi Lovato Cancels Her Show For Medical Reasons!
Lovatics Were Disappointed but understood! Find out what happened here!
June 10, 2018
Demi Lovato is across the pond right now on tour and had to cancel her show last night for medical reasons!
While she hated to do it - her explanation was def understood!
This is what she posted on socials:
Her London fans had nothing but love and well wishes for Demi!
Plus, she already reschedule for 2 weeks from now so that's more than enough time to rest up!
Sending love and good health your way Demi! Feel better!