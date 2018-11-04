Demi Lovato Completes Rehab

Demi Lovato has completed her 90 days in rehab!

Mid-July Demi checked herself in to rehab after an overdose and while she was only seen once (on a release day) reports were that she was working hard on her sobriety and making strides.

TMZ post pics of her last night having dinner with a friend in Beverly Hills - looking amazing, happy and laughing.

They say she was also spotted at a spa.

No word directly from her or her people on her plans, or if she will continue to take time out for herself.

As always, wishing you nothing but love, strength and light Demi!

For a look at the pics of her click here: Demi out of Rehab