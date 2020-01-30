Demi Lovato is Super Bowl Bound!
Last week Grammys - this week Super Bowl! Demi is back!
January 30, 2020
Demi Lovato is back and in a big way!
This past weekend she made her return at the Grammys and killed it...and this coming weekend she's Super Bowl bound!
Demi is going to be singing the Star Spangled Banner!
I’m here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!! Let’s do this!! ------
Yes! Demi will show off her amazing pipes before kickoff! Will you be watching?
PS - All the performers are female! Demi is doing the National Anthem, Yolanda Adams is singing "America the Beautiful," and then JLO and Shakira at halftime! #GirlPower