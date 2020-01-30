Demi Lovato is Super Bowl Bound!

Last week Grammys - this week Super Bowl! Demi is back!

January 30, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Categories: 
Television Shows
Random Stuff
Features
Music
Music News

Demi Lovato is back and in a big way!

This past weekend she made her return at the Grammys and killed it...and this coming weekend she's Super Bowl bound!

Demi is going to be singing the Star Spangled Banner!

I’m here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!! Let’s do this!! ------

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Yes! Demi will show off her amazing pipes before kickoff! Will you be watching?

PS - All the performers are female! Demi is doing the National Anthem, Yolanda Adams is singing "America the Beautiful," and then JLO and Shakira at halftime! #GirlPower

Tags: 
Demi Lovato
national anthem
star spangled banner
sing
singing
Super Bowl
2020
February 2
jlo
Shakira
halftime
Miami