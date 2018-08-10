Demi Lovato Seeking Help Here in Chicago

Just days after getting news that Demi Lovato is canceling the rest of her tour dates - saying she was doing so to seek help...she is here in Chicago!

Demi was released from the hospital yesterday, and flew here on a private jet with her Mom at 2am to meet with a psychiatrist who specializes in mental health, sobriety and overall wellness.

While the center or doctor's name was not given, she is said to only be here for "several days of treatment" and then will return to the center she had been in since last Saturday (thru Cedars-Sinai in California).

TMZ is reporting that their source says the rehab facility recommended that Demi see the specialist in Chicago, and she jumped at it.

So glad that Demi is following Dr's orders and we hope she is getting the best help possible to be well again.