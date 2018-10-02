Demi Lovato's Sister Shares Her Progress

Since entering rehab in July, not many details have been given up about the progress of Demi Lovato....until now. Demi's sister Madison De La Garza shared in a podcast for Millennial Hollywood how her sister truly is doing.

Madison said about Demi:

She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her. It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot. But we’ve been through a lot together, and every single time we go through something, we always come out on the other side 100 times stronger than before. We’ve just been so thankful for everything, for the little things.

While the road ahead is still long, and it's only been a short time that's passed, hearing that news is wonderful and hopeful.

Exact details from the overdose are still unknown, but what her family is focusing on now is her recovery.

Continued wishes of love, strength and healing to you Miss Demi! So good to hear things are going well!