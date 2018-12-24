Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Get Married? See the pics!

Love is def in the air leading up to Christmas! First Meghan Trainor got married...and now Miley Cyrus?

People Magazine say that pics popped up on Instagram that show Miley and Liam in what appears to be "wedding gear," (white dress and tux) surrounded by their families with balloons in the background that say "Mr. and Mrs". There is even a pic of them cutting what appears to be a wedding cake together!

So it looks like Miley and Liam had family only party at someone's house!

Reps for the 2 didn't comment.

See the pics here and tell me this wasn't their wedding! Did Miley Marry?

Congrats to Miley and Liam!

They say everything happens in 3's - Meghan (Trainor), now Miley...who else will tie the knot!?