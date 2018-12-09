Did the Pepsi Jinglebash Give Offset Second Thoughts about Cardi B?

Most rappers rap about their life, what's going on...and Jinglebash artist Cardi B is no exception!

At last night's Pepsi Jinglebash she did a sly lyric switch that fans DID NOT miss, it went viral...and well her husband/soon-to-be ex (?) Offset responded!

Last night while performing "Motorsport" instead of original line:

"I get up set off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Yeah, Man, we should sell that porn."

She changed it to:

"I get up set off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Yeah, we gon' get a divorce."

After word got out, and the internet went bananas, Cardi took to Insta live and said she did the Jinglebash without her wedding ring and that their break-up is not a publicity stunt.

So since everyone is talking about Cardi at last night's Jinglebash...does that include Offset?

In a tweet, yes:

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Is this the first step in a reconciliation?

Only time will tell!

