Did the Pepsi Jinglebash Give Offset Second Thoughts about Cardi B?
Cardi's lyric switch caught Offset's attention! Get the Jinglebash dirt here!
Most rappers rap about their life, what's going on...and Jinglebash artist Cardi B is no exception!
At last night's Pepsi Jinglebash she did a sly lyric switch that fans DID NOT miss, it went viral...and well her husband/soon-to-be ex (?) Offset responded!
Last night while performing "Motorsport" instead of original line:
"I get up set off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Yeah, Man, we should sell that porn."
She changed it to:
"I get up set off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Yeah, we gon' get a divorce."
After word got out, and the internet went bananas, Cardi took to Insta live and said she did the Jinglebash without her wedding ring and that their break-up is not a publicity stunt.
So since everyone is talking about Cardi at last night's Jinglebash...does that include Offset?
In a tweet, yes:
FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018
Is this the first step in a reconciliation?
Only time will tell!
