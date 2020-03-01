Did the Simpsons Predict the Coronavirus?

Everyone is talking about the Coronavirus these last few weeks...but were the Simpsons were talking about it 27 years ago?

Simpsons' superfans have taken to socials to call out an episode from 1993 (Season 4, Episode 21) in which they mention this illness that has everyone in an uproar!

Per that picture that has been circulating, both Homer and Principal Skinner are sick. There is an illness taking over Springfield. One of the pics shows the newscaster reading off a piece of paper with the words "corona virus".

Some are arguing that the pic has been altered and that it said "housecat flu" - not coronavirus. (There is a cat in the pic with the newscaster)

While The Simpsons show has yet to comment or confirm on this, it is fact that this wouldn't be the first time the show has made a reference that came true!

The show also joked in season 11 (1999) that Donald Trump would be President...and 18 years later it's true! **Lisa becomes President and they say she has inherited a "budget crunch from President Trump."

WHAT!? Now I feel like I need to go back thru every episode and take notes! The Simpsons may be the new Nostradamus! :P

What do you think??

Coincidence? Or The Simpsons writiers have some gift of insight?