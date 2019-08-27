Disney is coming to Target! Hide the credit cards!

Target always knows right where to get us...in the Disney!

In a deal made with Walt Disney Company, they will be opening permanent Disney shops at a handful of stores starting this fall! (Uh, that's almost here!!)

This is what it will look like...

As you can see from the pic, these are shops within a shop (that's fancy-talk for the Disney Store inside of Target) that will open Oct. 4, with 40 more opening by October 2020.

The cities listed as some of the first stores include: Murrieta and San Jose, California, Chicago, Philadelphia along with Pasadena and Spring, Texas.

CHICAGO!!!!!

The store locations have not been disclosed just yet, but we do know they will be near the children's section. Here's what else they are letting us know:

" [The Disney Store in Target> will feature more than 450 items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations. The shops will feature music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips."

My Target bill just doubled reading that! :p