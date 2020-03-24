DIY: How to Make a Face Mask

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage of so many things from hand sanitizer, toilet paper and more.

For people who have to go out (remember you should be staying home), you've probably seen people wearing masks.

If you've tried to get them online or in a store though, you'll find they are sold out.

So the next best thing is to make them yourself!

Check out the video below to find out how to make your own mask:

Video of How to Make a Face Mask

Think you can do it?

IMPORTANT NOTE:

The only mask to 100% protect you from the coronavirus is the N95 mask. DIY masks are a great way to remind you not to touch your face and provide limited pretection. The best way to protect yourself is to stay home.