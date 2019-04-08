Does Justin Bieber have beef with Shawn Mendes?

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, 2 of Canada's greatest exports...so what's the issue?

It alll started with this issue Shawn posted on Insta:

Thank you @obsmagazine x A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Apr 7, 2019 at 11:40am PDT

Nice article, Shawn's just thanking them...and then it went left when Justin Bieber left his thoughts...

He commented:

“Hmm gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (Canadian voice). But if you want, we can play hockey for it, but I heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it.”

Well then lol

Now he could be joking /sarcasm, or he could be throwing shade because he's jealous that they're bragging about Shawn now instead of him (BUT, Justin hasn't had new music since 2015 so he can't be mad about that).

Shawn has not responded. Do you think he should?

Is Justin coming for Shawn?