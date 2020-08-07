Doug the Pug Lands A Movie!

Is there anything that sweet smushy face can't do?!

Yes, it's true!

Doug the Pug is going to be staring in his first major movie role! He will be the voicing, "Monchi the pug," in the upcoming animated flick, 'Connected'.

Now if you're thinking, how can Doug voice a cartoon character when he can't talk?

Well all of Monchi's noises: barks, snorts, eating noises, etc. will be provided by Doug!

The movie (by Sony Pictures) is about a girl named Katie who is going on one last road trip with her fam (and Monchi) before she leaves for college. Unfortunately, the trip is interrupted when the world's technological devices decide to rise up and take over.

Sounds good right?

Look for Doug in Connected due out October 23rd, 2020!