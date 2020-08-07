Doug the Pug Lands A Movie!
Doug's resume is getting pretty impressive! Get all the movie details here!
Is there anything that sweet smushy face can't do?!
Yes, it's true!
Doug the Pug is going to be staring in his first major movie role! He will be the voicing, "Monchi the pug," in the upcoming animated flick, 'Connected'.
Now if you're thinking, how can Doug voice a cartoon character when he can't talk?
Well all of Monchi's noises: barks, snorts, eating noises, etc. will be provided by Doug!
WHAT A DAY! I got to announce that I’m playing the role of Monchi in my first movie, @connectedmovie from @sonyanimation. Every snort, every bark, every pug sound u hear from Monchi will be done by me. This movie is sure to bring a lot of smiles and I’m a grateful pug that my dreams continue to come true! Thank u for all of ur love and support. Now who’s excited??? -Doug
The movie (by Sony Pictures) is about a girl named Katie who is going on one last road trip with her fam (and Monchi) before she leaves for college. Unfortunately, the trip is interrupted when the world's technological devices decide to rise up and take over.
Sounds good right?
Look for Doug in Connected due out October 23rd, 2020!