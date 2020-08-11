Dr Pepper Shortage!

If it's on CNN you know it's serious. So get ready to clutch your pearls...

There is a shortage of Dr Pepper ya'll.

Is this for sure?

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

Toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and now this delicious drink.

In a statement to CNN, the American Beverage Association says:

"Beverages in convenient take-home packages like aluminum cans are particularly popular right now, and beverage company employees are doing all they can to make sure store shelves remain fully stocked."

So between people stocking up, and production maybe slower due to safety precautions now we will have to patiently wait (for those who can't find it in their local stores).

But hey you saw their words in the above tweet...more is on the way! #DrPepperRejoice

What item/product would send you over-the-edge if it was the next to be in-shortage?