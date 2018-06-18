Drake's $150,000 Father's Day Gift to his Dad!

Everyone knows that Drake is close with both of his parents, and his Dad Dennis has become a star in his own right from his fly outfits at awards shows and beyond!

So if you were wondering what he did for him/got him for Father's Day check out the picture below:

Drop top BENTLEY!! Just $150k - you know no biggie :p

According to sources, Dennis was home Sunday and got a call saying he had a delivery outside = his new ride. The delivery guy said he face-timed Drake immediately and could not be more happy.

Awesome to see how close Drake is with his Dad (and Mom) and that he can spoil them!