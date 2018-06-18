Drake's $150,000 Father's Day Gift to his Dad!
It's no secret Drake loves his Dad...and this gift DEF lets the world know!
Everyone knows that Drake is close with both of his parents, and his Dad Dennis has become a star in his own right from his fly outfits at awards shows and beyond!
So if you were wondering what he did for him/got him for Father's Day check out the picture below:
I am the happiest Dad in America for Father’s Day my wonderful Son graced me with a beautiful Bentley for my day Thank You so much my baby boy @champagnepapi it just doesn’t get any better than this, I love it son and I Love you ------------------------------------❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Drop top BENTLEY!! Just $150k - you know no biggie :p
According to sources, Dennis was home Sunday and got a call saying he had a delivery outside = his new ride. The delivery guy said he face-timed Drake immediately and could not be more happy.
Awesome to see how close Drake is with his Dad (and Mom) and that he can spoil them!