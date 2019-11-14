Dreams Come Do Come True! Twinkies Cereal is happening!
Twinkies are officially for breakfast now! Find out where to find them here!
Delicious Twinkies are now a cereal!
Just arrived on my doorstep: TWINKIES cereal from Post and Hostess. This cereal was leaked a few months back, but it's finally here! Should be hitting shelves in late December. Unfortunately this Twinkie cereal doesn't have cream filling inside the pieces, but maybe the flavor will still be rich and delicious.
YESSSS!
According to Post (the maker of Twinkies) they had multiple consumer tests to make sure the cereal tasted just like that spongey cream-filled goodness we love!
Twinkies Cereal will be available nationwide at the end of December (perhaps you can ask Santa to bring you some?)
Will you be adding this to your morning breakfast rotation?? :p