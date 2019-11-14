Dreams Come Do Come True! Twinkies Cereal is happening!

If you're tired of people telling you Twinkies aren't for breakfast, those days are over!

Delicious Twinkies are now a cereal!

YESSSS!

According to Post (the maker of Twinkies) they had multiple consumer tests to make sure the cereal tasted just like that spongey cream-filled goodness we love!

Twinkies Cereal will be available nationwide at the end of December (perhaps you can ask Santa to bring you some?)

Will you be adding this to your morning breakfast rotation?? :p